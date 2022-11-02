WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Park Service announced on Wednesday that the upper part of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park will be closed to motorized vehicles all year round, turning the road into a pedestrian road.

That section of Beach Drive was first closed in April 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full-time closure of this section of Beach Drive will provide safer park experiences year-round by reducing conflicts between people who walk, bicycle and drive. It also expands access for visitors with disabilities to areas of the park that lack separated pathways and accessible trails. National Park Service statement

The following areas of the road will be closed to everyone except pedestrians and cyclists:

From Broad Branch Road to Joyce Road

From Picnic Area 10 to Wise Road

From West Beach Drive to the DC/Maryland line

This includes about 5 miles total.

Beach Drive will stay open to any cars accessing group picnic areas and parking lots between Joyce Road and picnic areas 6-10. Ross Drive, which was previously closed, will reopen.

NPS said that they worked with the District Department of Transportation to evaluate any potential traffic repercussions. They said that DDOT studies showed only a small impact on traffic during heavy commute times and are working to install a new traffic signal as well as improve the gates.

NPS did say that one concern was in relation to park resources. They said that after Beach Drive was closed, more visitors started cutting through the forest which would damage “plants and sensitive wildlife habitat.”

They recommended that any visitors stay on designated trails in Rock Creek Park and keep any dogs on a leash.