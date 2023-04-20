Many around the District are not happy with GOP-led efforts to strike down DC laws

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many in D.C. were upset after news that the U.S. House of Representatives had wiped away yet another District law.

On Wednesday, 14 Democrats sided with all 215 House Republicans to strike down a police reform measure enacted by the D.C. City Council.

The way Anthony Motley — a pastor who lives in the southeast part of D.C. — sees it, the rationale for this was not to help solve crime problems, but rather pick on a city that has been fighting for statehood rights.

“They’re trying to get headlines. They’re trying to feed their base,” Motley said of the Republicans who led the effort to block the third piece of District legislation this year.

People who live in the District said they think the Republican-led House — with the help of some Democrats — are trampling on D.C. rights.

Motley added, “They’re trying to make the issue about DC when it’s really not an issue with us in DC.”

Lawmakers said that the measure that was struck down on Wednesday sought to hold police more accountable with better access to recorded body cams and police records.

“Yeah, we’ve got some problems but we’ve got problems all over the country,” Motley said. “D.C. is not the only city that has problems. Some rural areas that have some problems. They need to go deal with them.”

Deloris Walker of D.C. wasn’t buying that Republican Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) wants to solve D.C. crime problems by rejecting the police reform bill.

“Seems like to me they want to micromanage because if that was the case, they would have stepped in a long time ago,” she said.

“When has Congress had our best interests at heart, period? Let me say that,” she added. “We have no representation on the Hill. We have Eleanor Holmes Norton there. Why is she there? We have no say now.”

Mike Caprio has lived in D.C. his whole life. He said he’s seen crime rise and fall and rise again. Members of the House are grandstanding, he contended.

“If they’re going to meddle, they should meddle everywhere, not just D.C.,” he said. “I mean, if they’re going to meddle in the affairs of D.C., meddle in the affairs of — just pick a state, a random step on somebody’s toes, Nebraska.”

Aaron Lewis of D.C. said he was not pleased about the House members wiping away their laws.

“It makes me feel like I’m a citizen without all the rights of a citizen,” he said.

Lewis was in a barbershop on a block in the northwest part of the city where crime has been a problem.

“If the crime is as high as it is, and the council was trying to do their job to reform the laws that kind of tackle some of that, they why would you repeal it?” he said.

It’s a simple answer for Motley, he said.

“We have some bullies in Congress,” Motley said. “And they’re just using their power to make some noise in D.C.”