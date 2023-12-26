WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Federal prosecutors were investigating after a D.C. police officer shot a man on Dec. 18, leaving that man in the hospital.

Police released body camera footage Monday of the moment an officer shot Corey Branch along F Street NW between Chinatown and the Capital One Arena.

“Don’t move! Don’t move,” an officer can be heard yelling at Branch, 27, moments after he was wounded.

Police said in an affidavit the officer shot Branch after he showed a gun. All of this happened after officials said Branch ran away from the officers who had been in their squad car.

Although the video did not appear to show Branch with a gun as police chase him, officers say they recovered a loaded Glock 23, and 13 magazines.

D.C. Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah on Tuesday identified the officer who shot Branch as Leonardo Bell. Police said the day after the shooting, the officer had been placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy.

Branch can be heard in the video saying, “Hey, excuse me I’m bleeding.”

He remained hospitalized on Tuesday. He was charged with several crimes, including assault on a police officer, and unlawful possession and carrying a pistol without a license.

Branch’s attorney said he did not want to comment on the bodycam footage until he talked to his client.

Branch is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 26, at 9:30 a.m. for his preliminary hearing, if he’s out of the hospital.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia is reviewing the shooting. It will then be turned over to the DC Police Internal Affairs Bureau, which will then make the final decision as to whether the shooting was justified.