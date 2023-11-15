UPDATE, 11/15, 10:38 p.m. — USCP said the large group of protesters near Canal and Ivy streets have cleared out.

Six officers were reportedly treated for injuries, ranging from minor cuts to being pepper sprayed and punched.

One person was arrested for assault on an officer.

Police will remain in the area out of caution.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said it is working to maintain a protest near the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Headquarters.

USCP said officers are working to keep around 150 people back from illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal and Ivy Streets in Southeast D.C.

Police have closed down South Capitol Street between Canal and E Streets along with Ivy Street between Canal Street and New Jersey Avenue.

The Associated Press reported that videos on social media showed protesters shoving police officers and trying to grab hold of metal barricades as officers attempted to make arrests. Many protesters wore black shirts reading “Cease Fire Now.”

People are being evacuated from the area and officers are making arrests. USCP is asking others to stay away from the area.