WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police evacuated the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) headquarters after a suspicious vehicle was spotted on D Street, NE Tuesday.

USCP said in a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, around 12:45 p.m. that officers were investigating the vehicle after a K9 showed interest in it.

Officials did not give any further details about the type of vehicle. The investigation was still ongoing around 1 p.m.