One building has been cleared and two others are "nearly clear."

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said people in the Senate office buildings were told to shelter in place Wednesday afternoon while officers responded to a “concerning 911 call.”

USCP posted an update at 2:45 p.m. asking everyone to stay away from the area.

Chief Thomas Manger with Capitol Police said that the Metropolitan Police Department got the 911 call in the Hart Building around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded within seconds.

USCP said that the call was about a possible shooter, but there were no confirmed reports of gunfire from the building or from the area. They posted another update at 3:45 p.m. saying that there was still no confirmation that there was a shooter.

Manger said that officers have been training for active shooters for the last few years, including inside these office buildings.

Close to 4 p.m., almost 200 officers were going floor to floor through all three Senate office buildings. One building was cleared, and two others were “nearly clear.”

The order for staff to shelter in place was still ongoing. Several people asked to leave and were allowed to go.

Manger said that as of their latest update, police had not found anything “concerning.”

Anyone who is in the area should follow directions from USCP officers.