Republicans on the committee said crime is out of control. Democrats said DC deserves statehood. Mayor Muriel Bowser defended her city

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sat before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Tuesday. She defended the District against some who said it was overwrought by crime, saying that rising crime is a national problem and that the federal government needed to do more to help.

The mayor, flanked by D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee and City Administrator Kevin Donahue as well as U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, had large Democrat supporters on the committee who praised her as a steady leader.

Those Democrats said the real issue is that D.C.’s 700,000 residents deserve statehood.

But some Republicans took aim at Bowser and blamed her for rising crime in the District, saying that the nation’s capital is largely unsafe.

“Violent crime is up 13 percent. And in 2020 and 2021 the city recorded more than 200 homicides for the first time in 20 years,” said U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, (R-Co.). “So is Washington, D.C. more dangerous now that you’re in office?”

“The nation is more dangerous with more guns and more violence,” Bowser responded.

“We’re talking about Washington, D.C. here,” Boebert interrupted.

The nearly four-hour hearing started out peacefully. Bowser spoke in her opening statement about growing up in a city that had no representation except for a school board and that as mayor she balances budgets and made progress on turning around downtown D.C.

She said that the crime problem has been vexing for everyone around the country.

“No one can be satisfied with increasing crime trends in any category,” she said. “I certainly am not.”

Other Republicans sparred with the mayor over schools, drugs in the city and even how many homeless people are on the streets of the District.

But much of the GOP fire was aimed at Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney for D.C. Republicans accused him of not bringing enough prosecutions. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fl.) took him to task.

“Mr. Graves, bro you need to do your job.,” Donalds said as Graves sat silently. “If you’re not going to do the job of actually standing behind Chief Contee and the work this his men and women do at the Metropolitan Police Department, you’re selling them down the river — and with them, the residents of D.C.”

After nearly the four-hour hearing, Bowser wasn’t amused.

“I feel like we spent four hours talking about local issues when clearly the issues around crime are national ones,” the mayor said.

U.S. Rep. Gerry Connally (D-Va.) echoed the sentiment of most Democrats on the committee that the hearing was a waste of time, especially when they have rising crime in their own states and districts.

“The Republicans have decided that with their base, D.C. is a wonderful punching bag,” he said. “And the issues of race, the issues of self-governance, the issues of constitutional democracy can go by the wayside.”