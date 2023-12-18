Editor’s Note — Because of the graphic nature of the video that United States Park Police released, we’ve not shown the full version of it within this story. We’ve included a link to it, but we advise discretion in viewing.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Park Police (USPP) released body-worn camera footage from an incident in which a man died and U.S. Park Police officer was hurt after an exchange of gunfire.

The video from the incident in the 1100 block of M St. NW on Nov. 2 shows an officer driving a vehicle, getting out of it, and then running towards the suspect.

You can see the officer chase the suspect and tell him to “get down” or “you’re gonna get hurt.”

The suspect then says, “No, I’m not” while he keeps running.

The officer continues chasing after the suspect and yelling, “Let me see your hands!”

The officer attempts to grab the suspect and, then, an exchange of gunfire takes place.

After that, you can hear yelling in the background and the police officer saying he was shot multiple times.

USPP said it released the body-worn camera footage to help the community better understand what happened. They said the incident is still under investigation.

Click here to watch the full video. Again, the video contains content that may be disturbing to people and advise viewer discretion.