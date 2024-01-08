WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A driver crashed into an exterior gate on the White House complex Monday evening, the U.S. Secret Service said.

The U.S. Secret Service’s Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi made a post saying that the driver was taken into custody.

Investigators were still working to investigate the cause and manner of this crash.

Officials said to expect traffic slowdowns and delays around 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

In a post shortly after 7:20 p.m., officials with D.C. police said that the police investigation had wrapped up.