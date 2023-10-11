WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Last month, people and organizations fighting the opioid epidemic celebrated a major win – Narcan, an overdose reversal medication, became available over the counter.

The Chris Atwood Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Reston, Virginia. The Atwood family founded the CAF in 2013 after Chris Atwood’s death. Chris died due to an accidental overdose at the age of 21.

Now, the CAF focuses on supporting recovery and harm reduction in the DMV. The organization provides education about and free access to Naloxone, the generic version of Narcan.

People living in Virginia can apply for free Narcan kits here. Narcan is also available for retail purchase for as little as $30.

Narcan kits come with two doses of the medication. For a more in-depth look into the risk factors of opioids and how to use Narcan in an emergency, visit here.

On Thursday, October 26th, the CAF is hosting the 10th anniversary Heroes for Hope Gala at the Country Club of Fairfax. The gala will have awards, raffles, and spoken word poetry. Visit here to purchase tickets or to make a donation.