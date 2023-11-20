WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Utah man has been charged after he threatened a D.C.-based Palestinian rights organization.

Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 62-year-old Kevin Brent Buchanan, of Tooele, Utah, called the organization and left at least five voicemails saying in part, “You’re the enemy,” “You’re being cataloged,” “You’re gonna die” and “You’re dead people walking.”

Buchanan is charged with transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat to injure the person of another.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.