WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At around 4 p.m. DC Fire and EMS responded to a 2-alarm fire on King Street Southeast that has since wholly demolished a vacant building.

20 units and 100 personnel were sent to the scene to combat the fire. The two-story vacant building began collapsing rapidly.

Ariel ladders were used to attempt an exterior attack on the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.