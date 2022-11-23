WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Safeway and Events DC hosted the Safeway Feast of Sharing Wednesday. It was the first time it took place in person since 2019.

The grab-and-go event, held at the convention center, offered turkey lunch boxes, winter grab bags, free vaccinations, and more. The 2022 installment’s included live music from LA Young and her band, The Unusual Suspects.

The lunch boxes included a turkey sandwich with condiments (including cranberry relish), potato salad, a cookie, an apple, a drink, and utensils.

The grab bags contained winter clothing accessories, including a winter hat and scarf, gloves and socks, a toiletry kit, a Safeway Feast of Sharing face mask, and a bottle of hand sanitizer.