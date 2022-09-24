Burned pages in a directory at one of the entrances to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Only one day after someone spray-painted the Washington Monument, another national monument was vandalized. Someone set fire to several pages of a directory at one entrance to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

People use the book and others like it to look up the names of those honored on the wall. They also set fire to a wreath.

“I’m very pissed,” said Bernard Hamilton, a retired U.S. Marine. “If I had seen it, I would have intervened. I give up my life for a whole bunch of stuff. But guess what? That’s one of them.”

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund maintains the wall with the National Park Service. They believe it happened sometime Monday night.

“I think it’s the whole emotion,” said Tim Tetz, with the Memorial Fund. “It’s the anger I think is displaced by the questioning the inability to understand how someone could do this.”

Police arrested someone in the Washington Monument case.

“Kind of stunned,” said Darlene Williams, who traveled from Ohio to visit the Memorial for the first time. “I can’t even imagine what would be inside someone’s head that would do such a horrible thing. I don’t get it.”

The damaged directory has been replaced.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund said it’s been about a year since someone tried to burn pages in a directory. It’s also the first time vandals set fire to a wreath.

Police are still looking for the people responsible.