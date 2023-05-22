WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Secret Service has detained the driver of a box truck that crashed into the White House barriers at the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, according to Anthony Guglielmi, Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service.

No one was injured during the incident. Roads and walkways were closed while the area was investigated.

DC Fire and EMS say they were called to assist Secret Service with the crime scene.