UPDATE 8:18 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said in an update that the vehicle and child were recovered safely. They thanked the community for their assistance.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department issued an AMBER alert Wednesday morning after a vehicle was stolen with a 2-year-old inside.

Police said the black Toyota Highlander was stolen in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave, NE.

The vehicle has a DS license plate of GS 9202. The child, Kaleb Scott, last was seen wearing a blue Allstate shirt, blue shorts, and red sandals with white socks. He has his hair in cornrows.

Police do not have reason to believe this incident was an attempted kidnapping at this time, according to the sixth district commander.