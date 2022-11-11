WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Rain did not stop the annual Veterans Day program at D.C.’s U.S. Navy Memorial from happening. But it did force operators to borrow a page from the U.S. Marines–they improvised, overcame, and adapted.

They moved the event into the Burke Theater.

“This event is too important to rain out,” said retired Rear Admiral Frank Thorp, the Navy Memorial’s president, and CEO. “So the decision to move inside was a no-brainer because Americans want to honor their veterans.”

Rear Admiral Nancy Lacore, the commandant of Naval District Washington, was this year’s guest speaker. She reminds the audience about the day’s true meaning.

“For veterans, this is not just a day off from work. It’s not about a sale or an excuse to get some chores done around the house,” said Lacore. “Veterans Day is a solemn occasion, a day set aside for memories, and remembrance.”

The weather did not wash out another D.C. Veterans’ Day program.

A large crowd gathered at the Vietnam Memorial Wall for the annual ceremony. The rain held off for the event, much to the delight of attendees, including organizers.

“Thank you for joining me here on a less-than-spectacular weather day. But for this great day to be at the Wall,” said Jim Knotts, CEO of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

The weather, though bad at times, could not put a damper on those who turned out to honor those who served.