WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening.

Police said that they were called to the 3400 block of Stanton Road just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

They found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police were still working to identify a suspect and further investigate this shooting. They asked that anyone with any information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.