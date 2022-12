WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two cats were safely returned to their owner’s arms after a fire in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that they were called to the 700 block of 31st Street SE for a fire on the first floor of a two-story apartment building.

They rescued one cat before going back into the home and finding a second, capturing the moment the cat was returned to its owner on camera.

First responders returned the first cat to its owner (pictured) before finding and rescuing the second. (Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)

(Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS via Twitter)

Two adults and five children were displaced, and nobody was injured.