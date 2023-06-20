WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to 3 Sisters Island in the Potomac River on Tuesday evening for a water rescue.

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet after 8:15 p.m. that they were conducting a water rescue.

They said that there were injured kayakers on the island, but did not specify how many were there.

In an update shortly after 8:30 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said that one patient had been rescued. The Fireboat took that person to shore, where they got treatment for what officials said was a non-life-threatening injury.

Officials said that a swimmer had to help a victim onto a Fireboat.