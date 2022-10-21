WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many people are outraged over a video showing possible excessive use of force by D.C. Police.

The incident happened Thursday in Southeast after police were called around to the 3400 block of Stanton Road around 9:30 p.m. for sounds of gunfire.

The video shows officers appearing to get physical with several people.

You can see an officer in the video, which was viewed more than 50,000 times online, apparently throwing punches. Another was seemingly kicking someone on the ground.

“It was heart-wrenching, disappointing. Anyone else could have been shot during that time,” said Aminah Saladin, a D.C. resident who was directly affected by the events in the video.

The video appears to show police punching Saladin’s son, 30-year-old Tejuan Coleman.

“I was horrified as a mother. I couldn’t believe what I saw,” Saladin said.

Saladin says Coleman approached after he saw his friend, 23-year-old Ty’Jon Jackson on the ground and was maced in the face.

“He looked like he tripped and as he tripped the officers pounced on him and the young man that was laying on the ground, when they was kicking, they kicked him also,” Saladin said.

D.C. police said that a group of people initially approached officers as they were searching a stolen vehicle with a shell casing inside.

Police say one man threatened “to smack” a female police officer. In response, an officer pushed the man against a fence and took him into custody.

“Over-policing is not necessary. If a guy threatens a female officer he does not deserve to kicked in his upper body or face,” said Councilmember Trayon White.

Police said that a preliminary review of body-worn camera footage showed that Coleman began assaulting and strangling officers.

“I feel they could have restrained that person, you know, grab him, just restrain him. not beat him,” said neighbor Pamela Davis.

Coleman was taken to the ground and taken into custody.

“He told them that he could feel pain in his right side of his rib, his hand, he couldn’t move his hand and his arm,” Saladin said.

Saladin said he was taken to the police precinct before being taken to the hospital.

“We look to the police to be our safety net, we look to them to be able to deescalate situations and so when we see punches being thrown, especially as civilians, it’s very disturbing,” said Salim Adofo, chair of Advisory Neighborhood Commission 8C.

Community leaders are pressing police for answers.

“They have enough training. We have enough protocol, policies and procedures to address situations and that’s not it and it’s totally unacceptable,” White said.

Both men were in court on Friday. When they were arrested, police found them in possession of oxycodone.

Coleman was arrested for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and possession with intent to distribute.

Jackson was arrested for threatening to hurt a police officer and possession with intent to distribute.

DC News Now did submit a request to get a copy of the body-worn camera footage from police but has not heard back yet.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s internal affairs bureau is investigating this case.