WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS released a video Tuesday of smoke and flames pouring out of the top of a three-story building on H Street in Northeast.

The department initially tweeted about the fire in the 1300 block at 10:30 a.m. People quickly replied to the tweet, sharing images from several neighborhoods in the District including Judiciary Square, Anacostia, and Shaw. Other images came from Union Market and the National Mall.

Across the Potomac River, people in Arlington also said they were able to see the smoke.

Firefighters said they were responding to a 2 Alarm fire in the 1300 block of H St. NE. Crews were working to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.