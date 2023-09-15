WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dozens of people showed up for a vigil on Friday night to remember 17-year-old Antonio Cunningham who was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the Brentwood neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

The shooting occurred on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. on Washington Place NE.

Cunningham was on his way to work at Jersey Mike’s when he was shot and killed outside the store. Another man was also shot but is expected to be OK.

One window is now covered in plywood because bullets flew into the sandwich shop.

“They’re taking too many of our babies because that child was a baby,” one woman said at the vigil.

Reginald Key, a family friend, said Cunningham was “great.”

“He was raised right. He had a father, he had a mother. He had a whole family. They really loved him and they took that from us,” he said.

Cunningham’s grandfather said Cunningham was on his way to work at Jersey Mike’s when someone tried robbing him right outside.

“It’s hurtful and it’s a coward act for somebody just to take a life, period,” his grandfather said.

“His style, his smile, his charisma. He was a good kid, going to school, helping his siblings, back and forth to school doing things,” he added.

Key, also a neighborhood violence interrupter, said he’s trying to get kids a job and training in the neighborhood but he can’t do it alone.

“Let’s come up with a solution. We got to find a way to stop this killing in Washington, D.C., especially of the young children,” Key said.

Cunningham’s other grandfather Edward Johnson said, “All you youngsters out here, man, stay safe and all the ones out here perpetrating, committing crimes. Your time is up.”

While many want District leaders to do more, right now the focus is on supporting the family and remembering a life taken too soon.

The Metropolitan Police have not released any pictures or video of any suspects. The motive was under investigation as of Friday night.

Meanwhile, Jersey Mike’s is donating 20% of profits from sales until Sunday to the Cunningham family.