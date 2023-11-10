WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Violence on D.C. streets is spilling into the city’s Youth Services Center.

New data shows an increase in violence at the juvenile detention center.

District leaders and parents are placing the blame on staffing shortages and a lack of resources.

The data from the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services shows there were 36 critical incidents and 35 injuries to youth in the month of October at the Youth Services Center. Parents who have kids inside are concerned for their safety.

Problems at the Youth Services Center have hit a boiling point.

“Having them locked in like their dogs and treating them like they dogs, you know, is not right,” said Terra Martin.

Martin’s son is housed inside and has been sounding the alarm about problems.

“They had him in a cell locked in a cell with no sheets, no water for two days,” Martin said.

After a recent brawl involving several youths, Councilmember Trayon White paid an emergency visit to the facility on Monday.

“It’s a lot of frustrated youth here. And as a result of being frustrated a bit, acting out in various ways,” White said.

Since July, youth-on-youth assaults have increased to 32.

“Staffing levels are down as the facility has reached capacity and at times been overcrowded. And so we’re going to see an increase in the number of incidents,” said Eduardo Ferrer, visiting professor at the Georgetown University Law Center working in the Georgetown Juvenile Justice Clinic.

Ferrer said kids aren’t getting the support they need.

“We’re seeing canceling of family visits, we’re seeing it be increasingly hard to have attorney visits with our own clients at the facility,” Ferrer said.

Martin said kids inside are being retraumatized with a lack of resources and rehabilitation.

“His brother got killed by police. So, I mean, that’s enough trauma for any kid,” Martin said. “This place is supposed to be safe and they’re enduring trauma.”

Ferrer said young people placed at YSC typically enter the facility having experienced a lot of trauma already.

“And then to go into a space that increases the amount of trauma, retraumatizing them while at the same time not providing them with the services and supports that they need to be successful, just leaves them worse than when they went in,” Ferrer said.

D.C. does have an Office of Independent Juvenile Justice Facilities Oversight, but the mayor’s order that created it in 2020 is expiring.

“And I’ve heard that the mayor is not looking to extend the existence of that office, which I think at this point in time is a huge mistake,” Ferrar said.

Martin said she is hopeful that the new Director of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services will turn things around at the Youth Services Center.

Sam Abed was confirmed as director on Tuesday after serving as acting director since June.

Martin said it’s important for parents with kids to keep the pressure on the District to keep their kids safe.