WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Virginia man turned himself in after making a hit-and-run in D.C.

Danny Vasquez, 25, of Woodbridge, Va., was driving on 14th St. near the intersection of Jefferson Drive, SW, on Sept. 3 when he hit someone riding a scooter.

Vasquez did not stay. He fled from the scene, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

On Oct. 5, Vasquez turned himself in. He is being charged with leaving after colliding.