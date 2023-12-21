WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’re looking to experience the holidays and get that small-town charm feel, look no further than Frederick.

Jake Wynn, the Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager for Visit Frederick says one of their most popular holiday events is happening now.

“One of the favorites this time of year, and it gets more popular is the Sailing Through the Winter Solstice,” said Wynn. “Is a one-of-a-kind winter light display on the water of Carroll Creek Park in Downtown Frederick.”

Wynn says there are about a dozen lighted and decorated sailboats that people can come and visit and get photos. He said it is great for the entire family. It is going on right now and ends in early March.

Wynn says another great opportunity to get out of the house with the family is the day after Christmas, December 26th for the Candle Light Tour of Historic Houses of Worship.

“Come out and experience the historic architecture of Downtown Frederick and have a great evening out on the town,” said Wynn.

The event is December 26th from 4 pm – 9 pm.

There is also a unique event to help you ring in the New Year.

“As the new year is counted down there is a key that is dropped from one of the bridges in Downtown Frederick. It’s Frederick’s own unique NYE drop!”