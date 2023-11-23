WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A nonprofit group in D.C. made sure that people with serious, life-challenging illnesses and their families were able to enjoy a holiday treat for Thanksgiving.

Food and Friends packed more than 4,000 meals which nearly 200 volunteers planned to deliver Thursday.

The meals are meant to bring a bright spot to the lives of families living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other diseases or medical conditions.

“I think it’s important because food is medicine,” said one volunteer. “I think we’re spreading love, food, and friendship.”

The operation involves more than 8,000 pounds of turkey, more than 1,000 pounds of cornbread stuffing, and more than 600 pounds of cranberry sauce.

Food and Friends began its Thanksgiving tradition of supplying meals to families dealing with illnesses, as well as inflation and rising food costs, in 1988.