WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There are new plans to overhaul a major commuter route between D.C. and Virginia.

On Thursday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris announced a major investment in the 14th Street Bridge, crossing the Potomac River.

More than 88,000 people cross the 73-year-old northbound I-395 bridge every day.

It’s often backed up because of lane closures and no shoulder access right now.

“It means ambulances and fire trucks cannot respond quickly to emergencies,” Harris said. “It means detours and delays for delivery vehicles and commuters. It means more traffic. It means more air pollution.”

Harris announced the Biden administration is giving DC a $72 million grant to repave the road, reopen the shoulder lane, replace steel barriers and renovate the bridge structure.

It’s part of the bipartisan infrastructure law’s bridge investment program.

That program includes nearly 300 million dollars to repair nine critical bridges across America including this one.

District Department of Transportation Director Everett Lott says more than 630,000 jobs are located within three miles of the bridge, making it a critical artery.

“With this investment, DDOT will return this bridge to a state of good repair which is a key goal of DDOT’s Move DC 25-year multimodal transportation plan,” Lott said.

“Today across our nation we are investing in building a better future for our nation and this bridge is evidence of that progress,” Harris said.

An exact timeline of when these repairs will start is not clear yet.