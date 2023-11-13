WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Wharf Ice Rink has been built — and the clock is ticking until it officially opens.

In a post shared on the platform X on Monday, The Wharf said, “The Wharf Ice Rink has been built! Now we wait and let the ice freeze.”

The rink officially opens to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will be open until February. Its regular hours of operation are:

4-10 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday,

12-10 p.m. on Saturday,

and 12-8 p.m. on Sunday.

The website said that these hours are dependent on weather and ice conditions as well as private events, which you can book online.

Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for any children 12 or under and $11 for any seniors (65 or older) or anyone with a valid military ID. Skate rental is another $8.

If you go with a group of 10 or more people with skate rentals, it’s $15 per person.

According to The Wharf’s website, this rink is the only over-water ice skating rink in the District.