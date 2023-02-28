WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Weeks after people complained about a largely barren grocery section at a Walmart in Northwest, the company said it will close the store on March 31, 2023.

Customers expressed their frustration and concern about the lack of deli meats, dairy products, frozen meals, fresh fruits, and more at the store, located at 99 H St. NW, in January. People said the issue, which the company said was due to a refrigeration outage, had existed for weeks.

Although Walmart told DC News Now it expected shelves to be restocked fully by Jan. 9, days later, shoppers still found things at the store empty.

A spokeswoman for Walmart, Felicia McCranie, said that the company has nearly 5,000 stores across the country. Some don’t meet financial expectations, and, in the case of H Street, Walmart found that the store hadn’t performed as well as it hoped. She added that the decision to close any store is based on several factors.

We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our H Street location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com. Felicia McCranie, Walmart

(Dave Leval/DC News Now)

McCranie said the pharmacy at the H Street location would close on March 17 and that it would work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another location.

The store employs 267 associates, and McCranie said Walmart hoped most of them would want to continue to work for the company by transferring to nearby stores. She said that associates would be paid through June 9, unless they transfer to another location. After June 9, eligible associates who don’t transfer will receive severance.