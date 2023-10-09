WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It was to be the trip of a lifetime for Gracie Honey and her wife.

But the Northern Virginia couple’s journey to Israel has been canceled amid the escalating tensions in the region following attacks by Hamas that have left hundreds dead.

Honey said that she is worried about the Israeli people in the conflict, especially friends who have relatives in the country that has now declared war on Hamas.

“I feel devastated because planning any trip, you get excited about specific places to visit and you learn so much about different people,” she said. “I am just hopeful that I can support my Jewish friends and folks in Israel to the best of my abilities.”

Honey said she began planning the trip to Tel Aviv back at the beginning of summer and was set to meet friends there. Those friends, she said, are already in nearby Jordan but have also been unable to fly into Israel due to the battle.

“And so they’re scrambling, trying to figure out how do they change flights because all of a sudden, all the flights going into Israel were also canceled,” she said. “And it’s just been wild to think that we plan this trip [and it is] overlapping with all of this terrorism.”

Honey said that four of them were set to see the historic sites and the Dead Sea and that “all of my Jewish friends had given us great recommendations and we were just so excited to be able to go.”

Despite the conflict, Honey said that at some point in the future, she and her wife will make the trek to Israel, a country she feels a pull to given all that she’s been told about the place.

“I’m very lucky to have a lot of really close Jewish friends who have all just come back from their trips to Israel with amazing things to say,” she said. “And I feel very connected to them. And I have just always been excited to go to Israel and really just understand the significance and the meaning of what it means for Jewish people to have a homeland.”