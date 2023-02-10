WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Business owners in Ward 1 are fed up as robbers continue to target local shops.

A Little Shop of Flowers was the latest business in Adams Morgan to be hit. On Tuesday night, someone smashed in a back window and entered the store, vandalizing the flower shop.

“As soon as we realized the glass was broken and we saw the buckets and our flowers on the floor, we immediately called the cops,” said owner Diana Mubarak. “It was horrifying. It was very painful moment to see this happen to us.”

Mubarak said nothing was taken and the shop doesn’t accept cash.

She said she’s been hearing about neighboring businesses experiencing similar “smash and grabs” as well.

“We really rely on our community,” said Mubarak. “So when this happens to us, it is part of the community, somebody in our community is doing this to us. It’s confusing and upsetting. It becomes personal.”

Streets Market was also hit this month. The General Manager said the store has been broken into three times recently.

“It’s really upsetting, our local businesses are the heart of our community,” said Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau.

Nadeau said representatives from her office, the Adams Morgan BID, the Mayor’s Office of Nightlight and Culture and more have been visiting affected businesses and sharing resources with them. Including information on the camera rebate program.

“We encourage residents and businesses to take advantage of that. And put up cameras which can help prevent crime and also solve these cases,” she said.

MPD is searching for these suspects in connection to two break-ins in Adams Morgan. The above images were captured by a surveillance camera.

Still, some business owners want to see more done. Specifically when it comes to repeat offenders.

“We feel like we’re in a position now unless something is done, we’re going to need to intervene ourselves,” said Pablo Ortiz Jr., founder of Aurora Market in Parkview.

Ortiz said his shop has been the target of crime multiple times—including vandalism and two assaults on employees—all by the same person.

“The difficulty is knowing that there’s not really, at least from our perspective, a solution to keep repeat offenders off the street,” he said. “What we’ve been having issues with is one repeat offender who has essentially harassed our business, has violated the protective order numerous times.”

Aurora Market aims to provide nutritional food resources in an underserved community. Stock is based on customer recommendations. The store also serves as an event space for local artists.

Ortiz would like to continue operating the store. However, he said the repeated attacks can make it difficult to stay open.

“It almost ended this entire endeavor. This entire adventure,” he said, referring to a break-in that happened last April. At the time, $30,000 worth of damage occurred.

Mubarak agreed that if her shop is hit again, it could make her rethink her business.

“The cost of the damage, of the day and the day operation itself for a small business, it isn’t feasible for these robberies, these break-ins to keep happening,” she said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking two suspects connected to the recent break-ins in Adams Morgan. If you have any information call police.