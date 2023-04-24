WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighbors in Ward 1 met on Monday to learn more about how the District is working to prevent and intervene in crime across the city — specifically when it comes to juveniles.

“We absolutely need to serve our kids better,” said Councilmember Brianne Nadeau. “It’s not a mystery that during a pandemic, and post-pandemic, when kids weren’t in school for a year and didn’t have aftercare and didn’t have support programs, that they started getting in trouble.”

Nadeau hosted the meeting as part of a regular series of meetings her office holds on issues affecting the ward.

“Everyone in government is working together to correct crime,” she said.

The meeting happened one day after three teens were arrested for a crime spree that lasted nine hours on Sunday morning. According to police, the teens assaulted and robbed multiple victims throughout northwest and northeast DC.

Members from Cure the Streets and the Attorney General’s Office spoke at the meeting.

“Our interrupters come from, live in and are part of the community fabric that they are looking to protect,” said Reverend Judie Shepherd-Gore, who is with Cure the Streets.

The program is currently embedded in Ward 1 and Ward 4 and works to intervene and prevent violence. Violence interrupters that work for the group are hired based on credibility in the area to form relationships in the community, build trust and resolve conflict. Lately, Shepherd-Gore said the work is changing.

“We’re dealing with victims and perpetrators at younger and younger ages,” she said. “Now we’re changing the minds of 9, 10, 11-year-olds instead of 15, 16, 17-year-olds.

Shepherd-Gore said most of the violence the group is interrupting is crew related. She also said social media and rap music are having an “unfortunate” influence on kids.

Cure the Streets is embedded in schools, including Cardozo High School. Shepherd-Gore said it’s important to meet the kids where they are in order to make a difference.

“We have to have more social and emotional learning opportunities where our message is in front of the young people that we are supporting,” she said.