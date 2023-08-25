WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a statement to the community, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker addressed the District’s response to the catastrophic flash flooding on Aug. 14.

He provided an overview of the impact the flooding had on the community, which included the deaths of 10 dogs and injury to one employee at the District Dogs facility on Rhode Island Ave., N.E.

In addition to this deadly incident, multiple residents were rescued from their vehicles, flooding and sewage backflow damaged churches and multiple residences were impacted in the area.

In his letter, Parker listed nine “shortcomings” he said led to the flooding, including the following:

The District lacks a comprehensive strategy to reduce the cumulative environmental burdens placed on Wards 5, 6 and 7. In response, Parker said he plans on introducing legislation this fall that will prevent District agencies from imposing “new environmental injustices on overburdened communities.” Rhode Island Avenue has experienced significant internal flooding on numerous occasions, but District agencies lacked operational awareness of that context. Parker wrote that D.C.’s Department of Energy and Environment is working on a flood model that will map parts of the city prone to flooding in order to better inform emergency planning and responses. Stormwater runoff capacity was insufficient. Parker urges Mayor Bowser and the D.C. Council to consider prioritizing flood prevention infrastructure at Rhode Island Ave. and Mt. Olivet Rd. The Office of United Communications (OUC), the agency that runs D.C.’s 911 system, and Fire and EMS (FEMS) lacked protocol and a dispatch code for a flood rescue in the building. OUC and FEMS are working on a protocol and system code so there is a clearer procedure for dispatching responders to a building flood rescue. OUC is still recovering from years of mismanagement and underinvestment. Parker said he will support efforts to improve the recruitment of OUC employees. The District lacked ways to warn residents of flash flooding on Rhode Island Ave. and Mt. Olivet Rd., N.E. Parker requested the Department of Transportation install flood beacons and monitoring during flash flood warnings at these two locations. Residents, businesses and local institutions lack flood insurance. Though the D.C. Flood Task Force has identified a need to explore ways to reduce the cost of flood insurance, Parker said he and other council members will conduct oversight to ensure timely progress. The District does not provide adequate financial assistance to help property owners invest in flood resilience or ease the financial burden of damage caused by floods. In response, Parker said he requested D.C. Water provide financial assistance to those impacted by the flooding. The District needs to take responsibility for its mistakes and respond to tragedies with transparency. In his last shortcoming, Parker said he is exploring legislation that would require D.C. agencies to produce records in the wake of significant safety incidents.

Parker’s letter can be read in full here: