WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighbors in Ward 5 are fed up after dealing with a string of violent homicides and robberies.

“Our neighborhood is on fire – actually, all of DC is on fire. And I’m sick of it, I’m tired of it,” said April Brown, who lives in the ward. “The carjackings, the robberies, the crashed cars, the fake tags, temporary tags that have been expired.”

Brown said she’s been complaining about crime since 2020 when her mother was carjacked. It’s why she attended the Ward 5 public safety meeting Tuesday evening at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center.

“My mother was carjacked by four juveniles with a gun held to her head, purse snatched off of her back,” she explained. “And I keep getting the same message over and over again which is, ‘We can’t police our way out of this.’ It’s always, what we can’t do. I want to know what you can do.”

Councilmember Zachary Parker hosted the meeting, along with various other public officials including Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith.

According to MPD data, Ward 5 has seen a rise in violent crime this year with more than 300 robberies and 17 homicides.

Those homicides include the murder of 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson – a Kentucky teacher who was visiting the District when he was shot to death on the Catholic University Campus – and, 44-year-old Robert Lavender who was shot to death just off campus.



“We’ve come off a very difficult crime homicide week last week, and it is concerning for me just as it is concerning for you,” said Chief Smith.

Smith said since taking over the department as acting Chief, she’s created the robbery suppression initiative. In just two weeks, she said robberies and carjackings are down 43% across the District. That team will be deployed in Brookland this weekend.

“Hang in there with us. We are doing the best we can with what we have,” she said.

The Chief also noted that there will be more police visibility in Brookland and that she’s directed her commanders to host weekly crime safety walks in the areas they’re in charge of.

“I don’t like what I’m seeing in my city, this is where I grew up and we’ve got to make some changes,” said Betty Franklin-Swammy, who lives in Ward 5.

Franklin-Swammy came to the meeting in hopes of hearing some solutions. She said she’s frustrated with the crime and sick of living in fear.

“We’re all as cautious as we can be, but at the end of the day any moment, any given time that could be you or that could be me that could be a victim,” she said. “I’m just sick and tired of the crime that’s going on, shootings, almost living in fear.”