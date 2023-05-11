WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to data presented at Mayor Muriel Bowser’s crime summit Wednesday, violent crime is spiking at two specific times of the day in Ward 8, including when children are coming home from school.

The numbers show that violent crime occurs most frequently during the 4 p.m. hour and again between the hours of 8 and 11 p.m.

Property crime happens most frequently in the 5 p.m. hour.

“This the part that hurts me the most. Because I am a grandmother, I am a mother,” said Wendy Glenn, with the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services. “When I look and see that crime goes up the same time children are released from school, the same time children are on their way to a rec center, a library, that’s an issue for me.”

Glenn presented the data Wednesday, including a violent crime heat map which showed no safe spaces in the immediate hours after school.

“The library is a safe space, but you have to get there,” she said.

“We’re going to be trying a lot of different things. Some stuff that was done in the past, some new inventive type of stuff,” said Stuart Anderson, with the Anacostia Coordinating Council.

Anderson said the district needs to take multiple approaches to address crime in Ward 8.

“I think we look at mental health, we increase the work being done around that. Better assessment of individuals once they get arrested. And then figuring out, creating these wrap-around services to help people not re-offend,” he said.

Anderson also believes a curfew could help address juvenile crime.

“Maybe we do a curfew and see what happens. Specifically for those hours from 8 p.m. to 11 in the evening. Just see what happens after a period of curfew,” he said.

Barbara Jones, a Ward 8 resident, agreed.

“(Kids) should have a curfew. Having a curfew, you can determine who is doing the crimes,” she said.

Jones said crime is top of mind for a lot of people, including herself.

“Sometimes I’m afraid, I’m afraid. Because I don’t know what’s going to happen. A couple of my neighbors got robbed, they got carjacked. So, you try and be in the house at a certain time, and that’s sad.”

Specifically, when it comes to juvenile crime, she’d like to see a stronger response from the court system.

“The young kids when they do adult crimes, they just get a pat on the hand. They figure, well I’m going to do it again. So, it just spreads. It’s contagious,” said Jones.