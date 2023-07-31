WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on July 31.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Virginia Ave., NE. and found the victim, Russell Wiseman, 44. He died there and was taken to a medical examiner.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest or conviction of those responsible.