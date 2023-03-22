WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crews were battling a large brush fire in Rock Creek Park on Wednesday afternoon.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that the blaze was an equivalent of a two-alarm fire. They first posted about it on Twitter at 1:10 p.m., saying that the fire happened near Piney Branch Parkway NW.

(DC Fire and EMS / Twitter)

D.C. Fire and EMS said that the fire had started to extend toward some homes in the area, but they took steps to protect the homes and there was no structural damage.

At 2:36 p.m., officials said that the fire was under control, but crews were on the scene to work on any remaining hotspots. They were still focusing on these hotspots at 3:44 p.m.

“This is a labor intensive operation,” the tweet said.

D.C. Fire and EMS said that the fire spanned over two acres of land. Over 100 personnel responded to contain it and put it out.