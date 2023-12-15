WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Seven aerial devices and 125 emergency personnel responded to a former firehouse that caught fire Friday evening in Northwest, D.C.

DC Fire and EMS said in a post at 7:40 p.m. that crews were responding to the 1600 block of N Capitol St. NW. The 3-story former firehouse was under renovation.

The post said that a Mayday for a firefighter in distress was declared and resolved and that all members were accounted for.

As of the post, officials said that the building had been evacuated and that crews were starting an outside attack on the blaze. Several homes close by have also been evacuated as a precaution. DC Fire and EMS said a four-story building attached to the former firehouse and that is part of a new complex was “well involved” in the fire.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service provided mutual aid assistance with an additional aerial tower to help fight the blaze.

As of 8:44 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said in a post the fire appears to be contained.

No injuries had been reported at that point.