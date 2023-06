WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Nobody was injured after a vehicle caught on fire on a bridge in D.C. Wednesday evening, officials said.

D.C. Fire and EMS posted a tweet at 7:19 p.m. saying that the fire happened on inbound Case Bridge over East Potomac Park SW.

Image courtesy of DC Fire and EMS

In a second tweet posted at 7:34 p.m., officials said that the fire was extinguished. Nobody was injured.

“The column of smoke could be seen for some distance,” Fire and EMS said in the second tweet.