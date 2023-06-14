WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A pickup truck was pulled out of the Potomac River on Wednesday evening.

The call for the rescue came in around 8 p.m. near Ohio Drive and Buckeye Drive.

A picture that D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted seemed to show the National Park Service logo on the door of the truck. The truck had partially fallen into the river, responders said.

Officials said that the driver got out with no injuries before first responders arrived.

They did not give further information on what caused this incident.

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet at 9:30 p.m. that the truck had been entirely pulled out of the water.