A massive storm system swept across much of the Midwest and South over the weekend, bring strong wind gusts to the DMV. The National Weather Service reported wind speeds of over 50mph at Reagan National Airport (DCA).

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The strong wind gusts from Saturday’s storms didn’t just topple trees and knock out power in the DMV. Planes landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) also had a difficult time maneuvering through the crosswinds.

Video sent to DC News Now shows a Delta Air Lines flight on a turbulent approach into DCA. The plane initially conducted a “go-around”, meaning it couldn’t land on first attempt because of the strong wind. The flight, DL1743 from Minneapolis, eventually had to divert to Dulles International Airport (IAD), according to data from FlightRadar24.

Video shows a Delta Air Lines flight conducting a “go-around” at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on Saturday. (Courtesy: Sarah Shaw)

Delays, delays, delays

All three of the DMV’s commercial airports were affected by the whipping winds. According to data from FlightAware, IAD topped the list with 139 delays — roughly 30 percent of the airport’s total flights on Saturday. Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI) also had a rough day, with nearly 50 percent of all flights delayed. DCA saw 92 flight delays and 49 cancellations.

Across the country, there were more than 8,500 delayed flights and 974 cancellations on Saturday. The skies were much friendlier on Sunday, with just under 2,900 delayed flights nationwide.

What can I do if my flight is delayed or canceled?

First and foremost, it is the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) policy that if your flight is canceled and you choose not to rebook, you are entitled to a full refund regardless of which type of ticket you originally purchased (including non-refundable or basic economy fares).

DOT also has a handy “Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard” with basic information about all major U.S. carriers. For example, the dashboard can tell you whether or not your airline will provide free hotel accommodations for overnight cancellations.

“If you’re just sitting there with a long delay, sometimes if you use a certain credit card, check to see what you booked with — some will reimburse you for expenses you incurred during a long delay,” said Clint Henderson, managing editor of The Points Guy.

There are several popularly-used credit cards that feature some version of delay or cancellation protection, including the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card and the American Express Platinum Card.

“Try calling [the airline’s] international number,” Henderson added. “Sometimes you’ll be able to get through to the international number instead of the local, especially if you’re in a weather delay situation. My favorite is to go to Twitter and direct message the airline and see if they can help you.”