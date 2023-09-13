WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new video obtained by DC News Now reveals the moment a Special Officer was shot and killed inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library in August 2022.
The video shows the moments leading up to the shooting, the shooting itself, and the aftermath up until Metropolitan Police Officers arrive.
25-year-old Maurica Manyan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the shooting. Retired D.C. Police Lieutenant, Jesse Porter, is currently in prison for her death.
Porter was teaching a Baton Training at the library when he pulled out his gun and shot Manyan. The 58-year-old pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter in June 2023 and was sentenced to three years in prison in August.
Manyan’s family attorney released a statement.
“Watching Officer Maurica fight for her life on the floor of the Anacostia Neighborhood Library with her killer towering over her in her final moments was nothing short of heartbreaking. The District of Columbia bears a heavy responsibility for allowing such a tragedy to occur in a public library against one of their own public servants. We are calling for an investigation into the multiple suspected policy violations we observed on the surveillance footage which included allowing Porter to enter the library with a loaded gun and permitting him to remain, just feet from where Officer Manyan was gunned down – uncuffed and armed with the weapon that killed her, surrounded by his former MPD colleagues. Our community deserves better protection and oversight from its governing bodies. The Manyan Family is committed to making sure the public is granted access to the surveillance footage because the events that led to the death of Officer Manyan are a matter of grave public concern.”-Chelsea Lewis of Lewis Law Esq.