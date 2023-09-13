WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new video obtained by DC News Now reveals the moment a Special Officer was shot and killed inside the Anacostia Neighborhood Library in August 2022.

The video shows the moments leading up to the shooting, the shooting itself, and the aftermath up until Metropolitan Police Officers arrive.

25-year-old Maurica Manyan was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the shooting. Retired D.C. Police Lieutenant, Jesse Porter, is currently in prison for her death.

Porter was teaching a Baton Training at the library when he pulled out his gun and shot Manyan. The 58-year-old pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter in June 2023 and was sentenced to three years in prison in August.

Manyan’s family attorney released a statement.