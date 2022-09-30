WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many people are eager to help survivors when disasters such as Hurricane Ian strike. People often want to donate to charity almost immediately, but one watchdog group is advising that you may want to wait a bit longer.

“Resist the urge to give impulsively,” said Laurie Styron, the executive director of Charity Watch, an organization that monitors the estimated 1.7 million charity groups around the country.

She advises take your time, and research the charity.

“If you donate to a charity and don’t know how it’s going to be used, that’s not a great way to give,” Styron said. “That’s not a great way to ensure your donation will make an impact.”

Something else to reconsider–donating to more than one charity.

“When you donate very small amounts of money to a lot of different charities, less of your money is available for programs because much of it gets eaten up in these administrative fees,” said Styron.

It’s also a good idea to avoid crowdfunding sites. Styron said that it’s often easy for fake charities to use these websites to steal money. That’s not the only reason.

“One particular victim of a disaster can end up with $1 million or more,” Styron said. “Whereas other people in the same exact situation are negatively impacted by the same tragedies, sometimes have no help at all.”

A lot of people like to send supplies instead of cash. But, Styron reminds you it cost charities more because they have to pick up the items, sort through them, and transport them.