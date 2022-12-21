WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Some people in Northwest were without water Wednesday afternoon and DC Water said they could be without it for several hours.

Crews were working to repair an 8-inch water main break in 1800 block of L St. NW. The outage affected the area between 18th and 19th streets NW.

Alert DC tweeted at 4:32 p.m. that the estimated time for repairs and the subsequent outage was between eight and 10 hours.

The tweet said that customers who were affected by the outage could contact DC Water at (202) 612-3400.