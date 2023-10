WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Water said there is a water outage in Northwest D.C. affecting customers in the area.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of 12th Street, NW, between M Street and Massachusetts Avenue Sunday morning.

The estimated restoration time for repairs on the 6-inch water main will be about eight to 10 hours.

Affected customers can contact DC Water at (202) 612-3400.