WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Have you ever wondered how a hurricane forms? Well on this week’s episode of Weather Flash, DC News Now’s Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward breaks down Hurricane formation.

It all starts with a cluster of thunderstorms within the ocean. These cluster of thunderstorms moves over warm ocean waters that have to exceed 80 degrees.

As this weather system moves westward across the tropics, warm ocean air rises into the storm, forming an area of low pressure underneath.

Once wind speeds get up to 74 mph, it is classified as a hurricane.