WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday night’s 40th annual Rammy awards highlighted all the goodness in our area’s restaurant industry. Notably, a sandwich joint that’s been around for 70 years as they were got “hottest sandwich shop” in D.C.
Mangialardo’s is a family-owned Italian deli well known in the area. The shop is best known for the “G man” sub. The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington recognized several businesses with categories including chef of the year, best gathering places, and brunch spots. The shop owner says this is their first Rammy award and they couldn’t be more excited.
“I’ve had a lot of help, everybody that’s ever worked here and especially my family, I’ve always worked with my family. We use a lot of fresh ingredients and we keep everything moving,” said Tony Mangialardo, Owner.
Here’s a list of Rammy 2022 winners:
- Rising Culinary Star of the Year: Christian Irabien, Muchas Gracias
- Pastry Chef of the Year: Francois Yann Buisine, Un je ne sais Quoi
- Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year: Congressional Seafood
- Employee of the Year: Herman Machado, The Salt Line — Navy Yard
- Manager of the Year: Robert Heim, Shaw’s Tavern
- Service Program of the Year: Tail Up Goat
- Splendid Holidays at Home: Unconventional Diner
- Hottest Sandwich Spot: Mangialardo’s
- Favorite Gathering Place of the Year: Casta’s Rum Bar
- Favorite Fast Bites: Little Miner Taco
- Outstanding Pop-Up Concept: Bun Papa
- Standout Family Meal Packages To Go: 2 Fifty Texas BBQ
- Best Brunch of the Year: A&J Restaurant
- Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: Albi
- Casual Restaurant of the Year: Ruthie’s All-Day
- Wine Program of the Year: Queen’s English
- Cocktail Program of the Year: Serenata
- Beer Program of the Year: Quarry House Tavern
- Chef of the Year: Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster
- Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Cranes
- New Restaurant of the Year: Daru
- Restaurateur of the Year: Scott Drewno and Danny Lee, The Fried Rice Collective