WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday night’s 40th annual Rammy awards highlighted all the goodness in our area’s restaurant industry. Notably, a sandwich joint that’s been around for 70 years as they were got “hottest sandwich shop” in D.C.

Mangialardo’s is a family-owned Italian deli well known in the area. The shop is best known for the “G man” sub. The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington recognized several businesses with categories including chef of the year, best gathering places, and brunch spots. The shop owner says this is their first Rammy award and they couldn’t be more excited.

“I’ve had a lot of help, everybody that’s ever worked here and especially my family, I’ve always worked with my family. We use a lot of fresh ingredients and we keep everything moving,” said Tony Mangialardo, Owner.

Here’s a list of Rammy 2022 winners: