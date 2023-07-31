WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Colin Curvey and his family spent Monday afternoon cleaning up debris in their front and back yards, leftover by the severe storms from this past weekend.

“It still is hard to believe,” he said. “We’re really grateful no one we know was injured.”

His Wesley Heights property escaped the worst of it, but, his neighbors weren’t as lucky. A tree uprooted and landed across the front of his neighbor’s home.

“I don’t know how our two neighbors got hit so bad,” Curvey said. “It’s a mixed blessing of living in a neighborhood with these amazing trees. It makes you a little nervous and appreciate just how huge and heavy and powerful these things are.”

Ryan Robison, who recently moved into the Palisades neighborhood, said the “massive trees” are 200 years old.

“It’s crazy when you look at the trees that have been knocked down,” Robison said. “It’s pretty shocking to see them all get knocked over.”

His home was not damaged, though trees and powerlines crashed down all along his street.

“We’re one of the lucky ones, we’re able to get our cars in and out of here,” Robison said. “This poor guy across the street is stuck in there, he’s got live wires on his yard, and I think that’s the concern now, they haven’t been able to confirm if they’re live or not.”

According to District officials, crews have been and continue to work to clear roads, clean up debris and restore power.

“Where there are many downed trees DDOT (D.C. Department of Transportation) is working tirelessly with our crews and contract crews to clear those trees to allow roads to open and to allow our PEPCO crews to do this work,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Neighbors are encouraged to report downed trees or power lines by calling 311.