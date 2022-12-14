Do you make enough money to be living in some of the U.S.’s biggest cities? (Getty)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Winter weather presents plenty of challenges, and is prompting some people working gig jobs to cash in.

Americans increasingly use rideshare services like Uber and Lyft for work travel, and people who don’t want to drive themselves may opt for rideshare during bad weather.

Door Dash also presents an option for consumers to order groceries and have them delivered to homes. Independent contractors like those who shovel and plow snow and debris may also cash in on the work opportunities from bad weather.

So, who works gig jobs? Survey results from the Pew Research Center indicated that 16% of Americans have earned money at some point through an online gig platform, adding that 17% of women have worked a gig job and 15% of men have.

The survey results found the majority of gig workers are aged between 18 and 29 years old.

Sawn Bulifont, a Northern Virginia Uber driver, said he’s comfortable driving his all-wheel-drive SUV in certain inclement conditions, saying, “I know it’s risky and I’m going to get behind the wheel and see if I can do it as long as I can’

Bulifont added that price surges help give him extra cash. “You could look at it [ride fares] one minute, it might say $17, then you look at it a second later and it says $10, but that still gives a driver incentive to, ‘Hey, I want to go to that area,'” he said.

Depending on demand and available drivers, consumers may see surging rates for rides. DC contacted Uber and Lyft with questions related to rides during the forecasted storm and did not receive a response in time for this report’s publication.

Gig work is taxable, and independent contractors should ensure they allot their earnings in order to report them when it is time to file their taxes.